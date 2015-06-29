Apple has a new flag proudly waving outside its headquarters

Last week, the Supreme Court reached a decision to support gay marriage nation-wide. Many tech companies in California exploded in cheer. For example, Snapchat added gay-pride filters to its app, and Uber changed car icons on its maps to rainbows.

Apple is currently the only Fortune 50 company with an openly-gay CEO, Tim Cook. Cook tweeted his support of the Supreme Court’s decision when the news broke. The whole company is behind it too — there’s a new flag billowing outside the Cupertino headquarters that has Apple’s logo surrounded by a rainbow.

Here are some shots of the new flag waving proudly in front of Apple.

