These are the 10 most popular stocks on Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum

Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum entered the mainstream during the January GameStop craze.

Driving stocks like GameStop and AMC Entertainment, retail investors congregating on the subreddit are a force in the stock market.

These are the 10 most popular stocks WallStreetBets is talking about right now.

Following which stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets crowd is talking about this year has paid off, as several have gone through epic rallies and seen heightened volatility.

From GameStop in January to AMC Entertainment in June, the more than 11 million-member forum has driven the conversation in so-called meme stocks that have exploded higher amid overwhelming demand from retail investors. The surge in stocks with shaky fundamentals has led to several hedge fund blowups that were caught on the opposite side of the trade betting against the company in question.

GameStop’s short-squeeze, in-part led by the WallStreetBets crowd, led to a more than 50% drawdown in multibillion-dollar hedge fund Melvin Capital. Meanwhile, the sharp rally in struggling movie theater chain AMC Entertainment caused billions of dollars in losses for short-sellers in May and June.

But since those short-squeezes caused destruction for some short sellers, shares of GameStop and AMC Entertainment have fallen by about 60% from their record highs as investors begin to confront the fundamental backdrop behind the companies.

As traders look to replicate the success of WallStreetBets stocks, one data aggregator is compiling the most mentioned stocks on Reddit’s forum.

These are the top 10 stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum is focused on right now, according to data compiled by SwaggyStocks. The list is based on mentions over the past 24 hours and financial data is sourced from Koyfin.

10. Microsoft

Ticker: MSFT

WallStreetBet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 153

Market Capitalization: $US2.5 ($AU4) trillion

One-Week Performance: -1.2%

Microsoft Chief Legal Officer Brad Smith, CEO Satya Nadella, Executive Vice President and CFO Amy Hood, and Board Chairman John Thompson. Stephen Brashear / Stringer

9. Palantir

Ticker: PLTR

WallStreetBet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 166

Market Capitalization: $US37.4 ($AU53) billion

One-Week Performance: -5.7%

Palantir HQ. Picture Alliance/Getty Images

8. Amazon

Ticker: AMZN

WallStreetBets Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 170

Market Capitalization: $US1.74 ($AU2) trillion

One-Week Performance: -4.7%

Amazon Go store employee AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

7. SoFi Technologies

Ticker: SOFI

WallStreetBet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 179

Market Capitalization: $US12.3 ($AU17) billion

One-Week Performance: -14.2%

SoFi Stadium during the NFL game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on January 03, 2021, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Kevin Reece/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

6. AMD

Ticker: AMD

WallStreetBet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 189

Market Capitalization: $US161.0 ($AU226) billion

One-Week Performance: -7.0%

AMD is a leader in the CPU market. Maximum PC Magazine/Getty Images

5. AMC Entertainment

Ticker: AMC

WallStreetBet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 825

Market Capitalization: $US12.8 ($AU18) billion

One-Week Performance: -26.6%

AMC CEO Adam Aron REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

4. Nvidia

Ticker: NVDA

WallStreetBet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 833

Market Capitalization: $US710.8 ($AU998) billion

One-Week Performance: -13.5%

Nvidia headquarters in Santa Clara, California Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

3. Tesla

Ticker: TSLA

WallStreetBet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 1,010

Market Capitalization: $US931.0 ($AU1,307) billion

One-Week Performance: -10.5%

2. GameStop

Ticker: GME

WallStreetBet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 1,200

Market Capitalization: $US10.3 ($AU14) billion

One-Week Performance: -24.1%

1. Apple

Ticker: AAPL

WallStreetBets Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 1,240

Market Capitalization: $US2.80 ($AU4) trillion

One-Week Performance: 3.5%

An Apple store. Spencer Platt/Getty Images