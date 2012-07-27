Apple Has Patented A PlayStation-Style Game Controller

Photo: FreePatentsOnline

Apple filed for a patent on a video game controller in March and was awarded that patent today, reports Game Revolution.The patent describes how the device might interact with iOS devices, but Game Revolution speculates that the Apple TV or rumoured full television set could easily be turned into a home gaming system.



We look forward to seeing if this ever becomes a reality.

