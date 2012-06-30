Apple Wins Injunction Against Samsung That Blocks Galaxy Nexus Sales In U.S.

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Apple won an injunction against Samsung Friday afternoon that bars the sale of the Galaxy Nexus in the U.S.Reuters was the first to report the news.



The decision was made by judge Lucy Koh, the same judge who granted Apple’s injunction against Samsung’s Galaxy Tab 10.1 tablet earlier this week.

Koh’s ruling says the Galaxy Nexus is too similar to the Apple’s devices to not be considered a patent infringement.

Apple claims the Galaxy Nexus infringes on several of its patents for the iPhone.

Apple will have to post a $95 million bond to uphold the Galaxy Nexus ban until the case goes to trial, according to Reuters. That figure is cover potential damages should a trial determine Samsung is not infringing on Apple’s patents.

The Galaxy Nexus is Google’s flagship Android device. It’s one of the few devices that run the unaltered, latest version of Android called Ice Cream Sandwich. It’ll also be one of the first phones to get the new version of Android, called Jelly Bean, in mid July.

Google gave about 6,000 developers and members of the press a free Galaxy Nexus at its big I/O developers conference this week.

A Google spokesperson said, “We’re disappointed with this decision, but we believe the correct result will be reached as more evidence comes to light.”

Apple ignored requests for comment.

