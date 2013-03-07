BII MOBILE INSIGHTS: Apple Gains Most In U.S. Smartphone Market Share

Mobile Insights is a daily newsletter from BI Intelligence delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers. Sign up for a free trial of BI Intelligence today.

Huge Opportunity, Huge Risk: Execs From Dropbox, Box, Evernote, And Workday On Mobile And The Enterprise (BI Events)

Business Insider’s upcoming IGNITION Mobile conference will include a panel featuring Evernote CTO, Dave Engberg, Dropbox VP, Sales and Business Development Sujay Jaswa, Workday Labs Director Joe Korngiebel and Box COO, Dan Levin discussing the risks and opportunities in “Mobile Enterprise 2.0” with Bloomberg TVs Cory Johnson. The conference will cover mobile games, apps, devices, content, commerce and more with execs from Facebook, LinkedIn, Idealab, Samsung, Cisco and over two dozen mobile leaders. The event is on March 21, 2013 in San Francisco. Register now ».

Apple Makes Gains In U.S. Smartphone Market Share (comScore via MacRumors)

According to comScore, Apple’s smartphone marketshare rose 3.5 percentage points between October and January, reaching 37.8 per cent of both U.S. smartphone platform and hardware sales.

Photo: comScore

Samsung was second among hardware makers with a 21.4 per cent share, up from 19.5 per cent three months earlier. HTC and Motorola both experienced significant drops in market share, while LG gained slightly.

Photo: comScore

Google’s Android was the largest smartphone platform with 52.3 per cent of smartphone platform share, down from 53.6 per cent three months ago. Android, BlackBerry, Microsoft and Symbian all lost share, to the benefit of Apple. As a result, Apple and Google control more than 87 per cent of the U.S. smartphone market. Read >>

Vine Takes An Early Command Of The Mobile Video Market (TechCrunch)

Overall, video creation is still an extremely underdeveloped market. Only about 4 per cent of highly active users shared a video through Vine or a top competitor during Vine’s first month on the market. In that same period, 98 per cent of the same group shared at least one photo through a leading photo sharing service.

Photo: Twitter

In its first month, Vine steadily gained market penetration to 2.8 per cent of Twitter’s highly active users, blowing past competitors Viddy and Socialcam, which were used by 0.5 per cent and 0.2 per cent of the same population, respectively. Twitter’s built-in tools for photo and video sharing are dominating the competition. Vine.co and pic.twitter.com are the most popular tools in their respective categories by a wide margin. Read >>

Four Ideas For Creating A Mobile Strategy (Harvard Business Review)

Mobile technology presents all marketers with a tantalising proposition. Mobile devices function like an extension of ourselves, present throughout every moment of our day, an arm’s reach away at night, and panic-inducing when outside our reach.

Use the power of mobile-at-retail and re-think the impulse purchase Get in on the ground floor of mobile video Amplify TV spend through integration monetise mobile media

Adapting to changes in the mobile landscape is a requirement for any competitive brand. But, it’s easier to see into the future when you have a stake in building the innovations that shape it. The key to creating your mobile framework is not only staying a few steps ahead, but also influencing where those steps lead. Read >>

Will Amazon Take A Bite Out Of Google’s Mobile Advertising Dominance? (Mobile Marketing Watch)

Amazon extended its mobile ad network to any Android app available through the Amazon Appstore. With the Amazon Mobile Ads API letting developers sell in-app ad inventory through Amazon, Google’s mobile ad network AdMob could soon feel the heat. Amazon could have some huge advantages over Google, especially with regard to ad targeting. Read >>

Mobile Is A Key Priority At Fortune 500 Companies (Sierra Ventures via PEHub)

Sierra Ventures conducted its first survey of its CIO Advisory Board. The board is made up of more than 80 information and technology officers at Fortune 500 companies, such as Coca-Cola, Hilton Hotels, eBay, Time Warner and Bank of America. When asked to prioritise areas of innovation, nearly a third of the execs identified big data and almost another third pointed to mobile devices. A smaller group, 24 per cent, picked cloud computing. Only 12 per cent singled out social media. Also revealing was that 80 per cent of the respondents singled out some of the largest IT vendors as those most at risk from the rapid innovation now taking place. This suggests room exists for young companies to win corporate business. Read >>

The iWatch Could revolutionise Mobile Security (PCWorld)

Reports about the iWatch indicate that it would be tethered to an iPhone or iPad that would provide a stream of content and alerts to the wearer, including email, caller ID, calendar info, and updates of pre-selected information like weather reports or stock quotes. All of these capabilities, while not designed for the business market, have some direct business potential. But that is small compared to what such a device could mean in terms of data security. The key to the iWatch as a security solution is that it would be designed to pair with a mobile device, most likely an iPhone. That pairing offers an easy way to set up advanced authentication. Read >>

Target Looks For Help From Mobile Developers (TechCrunch)

Retail giant Target’s newly announced “Target Retail Accelerator” isn’t really an accelerator. It’s more a sponsored contest taking place at SXSW in Austin. Developers who participate in the event will have a chance to create retail-focused mobile apps or mobile websites, with seven finalists receiving $10,000 for their ideas, and one grand-prize winner scoring a larger prize of $75,000. But most importantly comes the promise that the winner will “get to work with Target” to bring their project to life. The run-of-the-mill startup contest isn’t really ground-breaking news, but what’s interesting here is that this is the beginning of a more concentrated, long-term initiative at Target to work with more startups and developers. Read >>

Mobile Video Advertising In The Age Of 3G (WAT Blog)

3G connectivity and powerful handsets are driving brands into engaging in mobile marketing. In the time ahead, companies and enterprises will power various innovations with video in order to engage and serve the needs of mobile users. Through mobile video advertising, brands can enable users to download brand apps, interact with sites or even offer the targeted audience with contextual video advertising. Mobile video ads essentially enable the companies to outreach their marketing scope. This will help increase sales with full accountability. As for the app developers, they earn multiples of what they would earn from typical display advertising. Read >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.