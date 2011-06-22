The Next 5 Apple Gadgets To Waste Time Obsessing About

Expected: By September

The big question is whether this year's iPhone release is going to be a minor update under the hood -- like the iPhone 3GS that followed the iPhone 3G -- or a major update, like the iPhone 4 was.

There have been reports pointing both ways, and we don't have any specific information, but it seems either is plausible.

The most obvious changes could be a faster chip -- Apple's new A5 chip that's inside the iPad 2 -- and potentially more storage space and a higher resolution camera.

It would also make sense for the new iPhone to support faster, 5 GHz wifi, which the iPhone 4 doesn't. It's also plausible that the next iPhone will support some of the carriers' 4G networks, but probably NOT the newest LTE networks. (Maybe next year, as LTE chips improve.)

There is a possibility that the new iPhone will support both GSM-based and CDMA-based networks in the same gadget, so that CDMA customers (Verizon, etc.) can roam overseas on GSM-based networks. Or perhaps this will just be the CDMA version, and there will also be a GSM version that doesn't have any CDMA components, to keep things simpler for most of the world where there are no CDMA networks.

It also makes sense that Apple would further extend its U.S. distribution via Sprint and T-Mobile, and potentially other carriers, such as MetroPCS, Cricket, etc.

Beyond that, Apple would have to surprise us, like it did last year with the super-hi-res 'retina' display.