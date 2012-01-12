Apple's Secret Event Is All About Its Plan To revolutionise The Textbook Business

The next industry Apple will try to upend is the textbook industry, Nick Wingfield of The New York Times reports.



Apple is mailing out invites for an ‘education’ event on January 19, where it will lay out plans for the textbook business.

No one knows exactly what to expect, but Wingfield points to a part of Walter Isaacson’s biography on Steve Jobs that could shed a little light on it.

Jobs shared his plans to hire textbook writers to create electronic versions of their content for the iPad.

Jobs believed Apple could circumvent state certification processes for textbooks by giving them away for free.

