Apple is offering free next-day delivery on December 23 in the US

Apple is helping out those who have left Christmas shopping a bit late by offering free next-day delivery for online orders made on December 23, MacRumors reports.

Any customer who orders an in-stock item by 2 p.m. on December 23 will be eligible for free next-day delivery in the US.

Additionally, in-store pickup orders made two hours before closing on December 24 will also be available for pickup, according to Apple’s website.

In the US, Apple currently offers free next-day shipping on in-stock iPhone models but everything else, including the Watch, Mac, and iPad, has a two-day shipping as standard.

In the UK, free next-day delivery is usually standard on in-stock orders over €40 (£29, $43.30) if you order before 6 p.m. GMT.

Apple is also extending the standard 14-day return policy. Any item purchased in-store or online between November 1 and December 25 is eligible for return by January 8, 2016, in the US and January 20 in the UK, according to MacRumors.

