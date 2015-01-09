Apple France Has A Banner On Its Website To Honour Those Killed In The Paris Shootings

Apple has a banner at the bottom of its French-language website honouring those lost in Wednesday’s attack on satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo.

The phrase “Je suis Charlie” (“I am Charlie”) has come to represent French solidarity with the magazine and the 12 people killed in the attack.

French police are still pursuing suspects in the shooting.

