Steve Wozniak once created a virus that could have spread across all Macs -- and then he deleted it so it wouldn't fall into the wrong hands

Apple founder Steve Wozniak dropped by “Conan” on Monday and shared a very interesting story about writing viruses for Mac computers back in the day.

“A couple of times in my life, I wrote something that could be a virus, that could have spread itself on Macintosh computers forever, and each time, I threw away every bit of code I’d written, I was so scared inside,” Wozniak said. “You do not want to let something like that out.”

Wozniak’s colourful story about his misadventures in malware development came out during a segment discussing the legal battle between the FBI and Apple

over unlocking an iPhone one of the San Bernardino shooters used. Wozniak claimed during the Conan spot the FBI had picked “the lamest case you ever could.”

“With court orders and whatnot, I think that Apple would respond,” Wozniak said in an interview on CNBC last month. “But this case is more like, ‘Should you build in a backdoor you can always find out what someone has,’ then they can not have a realm of privacy, and I’m on privacy’s side.”

