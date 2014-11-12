APPLE COFOUNDER: Apple's Giant Phones Are Three Years Too Late

Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak thinks the company he helped start should have released a big-screened iPhone much sooner than it did.

“Apple could have had a much bigger share of the smartphone market if it had a larger-screen iPhone for the past three years,” Wozniak told CNN Money. “It could have competed better with Samsung.”

Until September, the largest iPhone screen measured just 3.99 inches, whereas some of the more popular Android phones, from makers like Samsung and LG, had screen sizes between 4.5 inches and 5.5 inches.

According to IDC, Samsung’s market share was double that of Apple’s in the third quarter (24% versus 12%, respectively).

Wozniak, who single-handedly designed the Apple I and Apple II computers in the late 1970s, left the company in 1987, 12 years after creating the company with Steve Jobs. Wozniak is still a company shareholder and even an employee of Apple.

He reportedly receives a stipend of about $US120,000 per year. But in recent years, Wozniak embraced Android phones, and proclaimed his love for Google’s open mobile platform quite openly. But now that he owns an iPhone 6, Wozniak said he is ditching all of his Android phones.

To some people, size really does matter, apparently.

