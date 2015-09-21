Apple's new TV ad describes Apple Music as an 'instant boyfriend mixtape service'

Max Slater-Robins
Apple Business InsiderApple positions Music as the killer of the boyfriend-made mixtape.

During the 2015 Emmys, Apple aired a new advert featuring Kerry Washington, Taraji P. Henson and Mary J. Blige that shows off Apple Music’s “For You” feature, describing it as an “instant boyfriend mixtape service.” 

The minute-long advert, directed by Ava DuVernay, starts with the trio bemoaning how long it takes to create a cassette-based mixtape, followed by Blige showing off Apple Music.  

 

Playlists, the new mixtapes.Go ahead ladies!@maryjblige @kerrywashington @TherealTarajihttp://t.co/cctGZAhwuPhttps://t.co/VTnkmeEr4E
— Apple Music (@AppleMusic) September 21, 2015

The advert ends with the message: “Instant boyfriend mixtape service” before promoting the $US9.99/month price (£9.99/month).

After the advert aired, DuVernay, who directed “Selma” and “Middle of Nowhere,” took to Twitter to announce that two more ads were in the works.

Apple has put a lot of time and effort into the launch of Apple Music, signing Canadian rapper Drake exclusively — for a reported £12.8 million ($US20 million) —  and promoting the service heavily. Over 11 million users signed up for a free account which expires after three months, meaning that Apple has to keep the interest in Music up. 

