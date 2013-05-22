Apple Is About To Get A Deep Integration With Flickr, Which Is Going To Be Awesome For iPhone Users

Apple is going to integrate IAC’s video site Vimeo and Yahoo’s photo sharing site Flickr into the next version of iOS, the software that runs iPhones and iPads, Mark Gurman of 9 to 5 Mac reports.



Gurman says iOS users will be able to upload video straight to Vimeo from their iPhones and iPads, just like they can currently upload straight to YouTube.

The same will be true of Flickr. iOS users will be able to quickly upload their photos to Flickr straight from their devices.

This is going to be really good for Apple, Yahoo, and iOS users.

Yesterday, Yahoo announced a redesign for Flickr, and an increase in storage to 1 terabyte of data. This means that you can pretty much store all of your photos in Flickr.

Photos probably take up the most amount of storage on an iPhone. The ability to back them all up on Flickr for free is going to be great for a user. It means you don’t have to pay for extra iCloud storage or extra Dropbox storage.

This should also breath life into Yahoo’s Flickr service. A lot of people will start using Flickr if it can act as an online backup for all of your iPhone photos.

