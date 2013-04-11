This Job Listing Confirms That Apple's Experimenting With Flexible Displays

YoutubeA flexible Nokia smartphoneAn awesome report from 9to5Mac – a job listing on Apple’s site specifically seeks a “Display Specialist to lead the investigation on emerging display technologies such as high optical efficiency LCD, AMOLED, and flexible display to improve overall display optical performance.”



We’ve known that Apple has flirted with unusual display concepts based on recent patent filings, but this seems to be as official of a confirmation we can get that Apple is toying around with flexible displays.

