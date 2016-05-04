Apple is going to fix its music streaming service -- and it has called in Trent Reznor to help

Apple is reportedly planning to release big changes to its music streaming service Apple Music in June, according to Bloomberg.

Musician Trent Reznor has been brought in to oversee a redesign of the music streaming service to make it easier to use.

One of the biggest complaints following Apple Music’s launch last year was that it was difficult to use. The Telegraph called it “clunky, fussy, confusing and flawed,” and BGR described it as “an embarrassing and confusing mess.”

Bloomberg reports that Apple is trying to fix that in time for Apple’s WWDC event in June — and Beats cofounder Trent Reznor has been called in to help.

Apple acquired headphone and software maker Beats in 2014 and turned its streaming service into what would become Apple Music. That acquisition also brought on board Nine Inch Nails musician Trent Reznor and music industry executive Jimmy Iovine.

Bloomberg reports that Iovine has played a key role at Apple. He reportedly brokered a deal with Taylor Swift to get her new album on Apple Music, and did the same for rapper Drake.

There have been a string of departures within Apple’s music streaming division, and Bloomberg claims that leadership issues have caused development on Apple Music to slow down. The renewed push, which comes from Reznor, Iovine, and also Apple executive Eddy Cue, is designed to bring new customers to the service.

