Apple has fixed a bug that was causing battery problems in the new MacBook Pro

One of the most frequent complaints levelled at the new MacBook Pro is battery life.

Many users find the time it can go between charges lacklustre, if not atrocious — and product review organisation Consumer Reports even refused to recommend the laptop over the issues.

As it turns out, a nasty bug in web browser Safari was causing the issues that Consumer Reports encountered, and after Apple fixed it, the organisation gave the device its coveted “recommended” recommendation.

Apple is now rolling out that bugfix to ordinary users, TechCrunch reports, in an update for macOS (10.12.3) that also tackles another graphics bug that was causing some MacBook Pros to overheat and cause issues. (There’s a video of the graphics bug below.)

Complaints about the MacBook Pro’s battery life have been pretty widespread — anecdotally, one colleague said his (non-updated) device lasted less than two hours while editing video and charging his phone — so it remains to be seen whether this update will finally put people’s concerns to rest.

Here are the full release notes for the update:

Improves automatic graphics switching on MacBook Pro (15-inch, October 2016).

Resolves graphics issues while encoding Adobe Premiere Pro projects on MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (13- and 15-inch, October 2016).

Fixes an issue that prevented the searching of scanned PDF documents in Preview.

Resolves a compatibility issue with PDF documents that are exported with encryption enabled.

Fixes an issue that prevented some third-party applications from correctly importing images from digital cameras.

Enterprise content: Resolves an issue were network or cached user accounts (such as Active Directory accounts) using the maxFailedLoginAttempts password policy were becoming disabled.

