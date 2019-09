Photo: Gizmodo

Apple’s new antenna design appears to have fixed the controversial “death grip” problem that marred the launch of the iPhone 4.Gizmodo did a side-by-side test of the iPhone 4S with an iPhone 4. The bars dropped on the iPhone 4, but stayed the same on the 4S.



Click here to see the video evidence at Gizmodo →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.