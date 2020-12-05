Apple is offering free fixes for some iPhone 11s with faulty touch screens

Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Apple announced a new free repair program for iPhone 11s with faulty touchscreens on Friday.

The company found a small number of phones made between November 2019 and May 2020 have a problem with their screens becoming unresponsive to touch.

The free repair scheme only applies to the iPhone 11, not the iPhone 11 Pro, and to find out if they’re eligible customers have to input their device’s serial number.

Apple is offering a free fix on a batch of iPhone 11 models that have a habit of developing faulty, unresponsive touch screens.

The company announced its new free repair program on Friday, which applies to a batch of the phones which were manufactured between November 2019 and May 2020.

Apple said the phones’ screens have a tendency of ceasing to respond to touch. It added that the problem only affects a “small percentage” of the devices produced during that period.

The free repair also doesn’t apply to iPhone 11 Pro models. To check if they’re eligible for the free fix, iPhone owners have to input their device’s serial number into the repair program page. Apple also said if an iPhone owner finds their phone was eligible, but they already paid to have it fixed, they can apply for a refund.

Apple frequently launches free repair or replacement programs if it finds a fault in one of its products. In November, it replaced AirPods Pro earphones for free if they developed a crackle.

The iPhone 11 was released in September 2019, and since then, Apple has brought out its newest iPhone 12 model in October 2020.

