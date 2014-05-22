Apple Says It Can Fix The IPhone 'Bug' That Prevents Texts Going To Android Phones

Apple says it has a “bug fix” in the works for iMessage, the texting system that iPhone uses, according to Re/code.

The glitch most frequently affects users who switch from using an iPhone in favour of an Android or other non-Apple phone brand. Many users find that they can no longer receive texts from iPhones.

The technical issue is that iMessage texts get stuck inside the iMessage system and never make it to the phone number they’re intended for. Apple was recently sued over the issue in a federal lawsuit seeking class action status.

The company has for days been declining to respond to Business Insider’s requests that it comment on the problem. Meanwhile, hundreds of readers emailed us to tell us that they lost jobs, relationships or sales commissions because texts from iPhones weren’t reaching them. Former Apple employees told us Apple has known about the bug for months but has thus far failed to find a solution. (We published a step by step guide to fixing it here.) Rival phone companies even lost sales when customers who bought their phones were forced to switch back to iPhone because they could not receive texts.

Apple told Re/code in a statement: “We recently fixed a server-side iMessage bug which was causing an issue for some users, and we have an additional bug fix in a future software update … For users still experiencing an issue, please contact AppleCare.”

