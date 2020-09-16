Apple launches Fitness Plus service to take on Peloton

Apple

Apple announced Tuesday the Fitness Plus service, which will offer users a range of weekly workouts led by virtual trainers for $US9.99 a month or $US79.99 a year.

The service will be powered by the Apple Watch and is launching in the US, the UK, Australia, Canada, Ireland, and New Zealand.

The service is similar to the subscription offered by Peloton, which offers a library of on-demand classes ranging from yoga to running.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Apple announced a new Fitness Plus service during its product launch on Tuesday. A subscription to the service is $US9.99 a month or $US79.99 a year, and you’ll be able to access the workouts across your Apple devices. You can also share an account with up to five other family members.

The service will be powered by the Apple Watch and will feature 10 popular studio workouts like yoga, cycling, dance, rowing, and “mindful cooldowns.” New workouts will be released every week and will be led by “the world’s best trainers,” with Apple Music integrated into each one.

The Fitness Plus service will let you track such metrics as heart rate and total calories burned throughout your workout, able to be monitor on the Apple Watch. Apple’s activity rings will also be visible, which will display a summary of your workout when you’re finished. Workouts require just a set of dumbbells at most and can be done anywhere, from your house to the outdoors.

Apple says the workouts are tailored for everyone, from beginners to fitness experts. The Fitness Plus service is launching in the US, the UK, Australia, Canada, Ireland, and New Zealand, and the company is also offering free usage of the service for three months with the purchase of a new Apple Watch.

Apple’s Fitness Plus service is similar to the subscription fitness service offered by Peloton, the fitness firm behind the uber-popular, high-tech stationary bike. A subscription with the Peloton app costs $US12.99 a month for a digital membership, which includes access to studio classes and doesn’t require any equipment, and $US39 a month for its All-Access package, which requires Peloton hardware and offers a whole slew of features.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.