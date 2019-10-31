LIVE: Apple beats expectations on revenue for Q4

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Tim Cook, CEO of Apple.

Apple posted revenue of $US64 billion for its fiscal fourth quarter, beating analysts expectations.

The company also beat expectations on revenue per share, earning $US3.03 a share versus expectations of $US2.84.

Apple posted revenue of $US64 billion for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2019, beating analysts’ expectations of $US63 billion. The company’s stock was up by more than 3% in after-hours trading.

Here’s a look at the key numbers and how they compare against analysts’ expectations and the company’s performance same quarter one year ago.

$US64 billion. Analysts were looking for $US63 billion. In the same period a year ago, the company posted revenue of $US62.9 billion. Q4 earnings per share: $US3.03. Wall Street was expecting $US2.84. In its fourth quarter last year, Apple earned $US2.91 a share.

