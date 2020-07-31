LIVE: Apple blows past Wall Street's revenue expectations for Q3 as sales rise across all product lines

Getty Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Apple blew past Wall Street’s expectations in its fiscal-third quarter earnings, reporting revenue of $US59.7 billion.

Apple reported iPhone revenue of $US26.4 billion for the quarter, an increase from the year-ago quarter.

Apple reported growth across all of its product lines for Q3, from the iPhone, which has seen slowed growth in recent years, to its booming wearables and services businesses.

The results come just after CEO Tim Cook testified before Congress about the company’s App Store policies, an important part of Apple’s growing services business.

Apple posted revenue of $US59.7 billion for its fiscal third-quarter, breezing past Wall Street’s muted expectations and showing growth across all product categories – including the iPhone. Apple stock was up by more than 5% after hours, and Apple’s stock price surpassed $US400 for the first time.

Here’s a look at the key numbers:

Q3 revenue: $US59.7 billion. Analysts were expecting $US52.3 billion. In the same quarter one year ago, Apple posted revenue of $US53.8 billion.

$US59.7 billion. Analysts were expecting $US52.3 billion. In the same quarter one year ago, Apple posted revenue of $US53.8 billion. Q3 earnings per share: $US2.58. Analysts were looking for $US2.07. In its third-quarter of 2019, Apple earned $US2.18 a share.

$US2.58. Analysts were looking for $US2.07. In its third-quarter of 2019, Apple earned $US2.18 a share. iPhone revenue: $US26.4 billion. Apple posted iPhone revenue of $US25.9 billion in its fiscal third-quarter 2019.

$US26.4 billion. Apple posted iPhone revenue of $US25.9 billion in its fiscal third-quarter 2019. Services revenue: $US13.1 billion. Apple’s revenue segment generated $US11.5 billion in the same period last year.

$US13.1 billion. Apple’s revenue segment generated $US11.5 billion in the same period last year. Wearables revenue: $US6.4 billion. Apple posted $US5.5 billion in revenue for its wearables business in last year’s third quarter.

That represents a revenue increase of 11% compared to the year-ago quarter, which Apple said was driven by both products and services. Apple did not issue revenue guidance for its fiscal fourth quarter.

The better-than-expected earnings come as the pandemic has created uncertainty for Apple’s business. In its fiscal second-quarter, Apple reported revenue that was billions below its initial guidance for that quarter – which it rescinded before reporting its results. When Apple lasted reported in April, it also didn’t issue guidance for its fiscal third quarter because of the pandemic.

Apple’s iPhone revenue showed growth in its fiscal third-quarter after several quarters of slumping sales. Apple’s booming wearables and accessories businesses had previously served as bright spots in the company’s previous earnings reports as iPhone sales had stalled, but in the June quarter Apple saw growth across all product segments.

“In uncertain times, this performance is a testament to the important role our products play in our customers’ lives and to Apple’s relentless innovation,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a press release.

Analysts will also likely be looking for clues about whether Apple’s anticipated 5G iPhone is on track to launch during its usual fall timeframe during the company’s earnings call – especially since Apple didn’t issue Q4 revenue guidance.

The results also come on the heels of a major antitrust hearing on Wednesday, in which CEO Tim Cook testified about the company’s App Store policies. Analysts may also ask about how Apple is bracing for any regulation that may result from House Antitrust Subcommittee’s investigation, considering the App Store is an important part of Apple’s services business.

