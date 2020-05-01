Falling iPhone sales bring Apple's Q2 revenue billions below its initial expectations – but its bets on wearables and services are paying off

Yves Herman/Reuters Apple CEO Tim Cook

Apple reported revenue of $US58.3 billion for its fiscal second quarter, falling below its initial Q2 guidance but surpassing Wall Street’s muted expectations.

Apple’s iPhone revenue fell 7% compared to the year-ago quarter, but its services and wearables divisions continued to see strong growth.

Apple said in February that it did not expect to meet its second quarter revenue guidance because of the coronavirus.

Shares of Apple were down 1.5% in after hours trading on Thursday.

Apple’s revenue growth ground to a halt in the first three months of the year, as the coronavirus pandemic shuttered its retail stores, dampened consumer demand for iPhones and rattled the company’s global manufacturing operations.

Apple reported fiscal second-quarter revenue of $US58.3 billion, flat from the same period one year ago, and well below the company’s initial projection of between $US63 billion and $US67 billion. Apple rescinded that forecast in February as the severity of the coronavirus outbreak became clear.

“This may not have been the quarter it could have been absent the pandemic, but I don’t think I can recall a quarter where I’ve been prouder of what we do or how we do it,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said on a conference call on Thursday.

Apple’s quarterly revenue surpassed Wall Street’s muted expectations. And the company’s burgeoning wearables and services divisions saw significant growth despite the pandemic, once again softening the blow from slowing iPhone sales.

Here’s a look at the key numbers compared to what analysts were expecting and how Apple performed in the year-ago quarter:

Q2 revenue : $US58.3 billion. Analysts estimate $US54.24 billion; Year-ago quarter: $US58 billion

: $US58.3 billion. Analysts estimate $US54.24 billion; Year-ago quarter: $US58 billion Q2 EPS: $US2.55. Analysts estimate $US2.25; Year-ago quarter: $US2.46

$US2.55. Analysts estimate $US2.25; Year-ago quarter: $US2.46 Q2 iPhone revenue : $US29 billion, down roughly 7% from the year-ago’s $US31.1 billion

: $US29 billion, down roughly 7% from the year-ago’s $US31.1 billion Q2 Services revenue : $US13.3 billion, up 16% from the year-ago’s $US11.5 billion

: $US13.3 billion, up 16% from the year-ago’s $US11.5 billion Q2 Wearables, home, and accessories revenue: $US6.3 billion, up 24% from the year-ago’s $US5.1 billion

Apple said in February that it did not expect to meet its initial second-quarter revenue goal of between $US63 billion and $US67 billion because of weakened demand and supply constraints stemming from the pandemic.

Apple’s iPhone revenue declined to $US29 billion compared to $US31.1 billion in the year-ago quarter, a dip that was likely expected since Apple lowered its revenue guidance citing weak demand. The slowdown comes just after the iPhone rebounded from several quarters of declines with higher-than-expected holiday sales thanks to positive reception of the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro.

The company’s services and wearables division continued to be a bright spot for Apple, as they have been in other recent quarters. Apple’s services division, which includes offerings like Apple TV Plus, Apple Music, and Apple Care, reached an all-time record. Its wearables division also reached a quarterly record.

The strong performance from Apple’s services division wasn’t a surprise for some analysts considering people are spending more time at home. As such, consumers may be more willing to try Apple TV Plus.

“A lot of those revenues should be a little stickier, since some of them are subscription-based and shouldn’t be as discretionary, like a phone purchase for instance,” Robert Muller, enterprise hardware analyst for RBC Capital Markets, said to Business Insider.

Analysts will probably be looking for answers about how the virus will impact Apple’s reported plans to launch a 5G iPhone in the fall, as well as insight about how iPhone demand has been faring in general throughout the pandemic. Apple also just released the $US400 iPhone SE on April 24, so analysts will likely be looking for comments about how reception has been so far heading into the June quarter.

