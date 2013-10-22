Watch Apple's Sleek First Ad For The Gold IPhone 5S

Apple has released its first ad for the gold iPhone 5S, highlighting the phone’s gold trim and the metallic ring surrounding the new home button.

Set to the song “Ooh La La” by the English electronic music duo Goldfrapp, the ad features close-ups of a stream of molten liquid metal hardening to form the gold exterior of the iPhone. The commercial, called Metal Mastered, ends with the titanium ring being placed around the new home button.

Here’s what it looks like:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Apple will hope that the new ad can silence detractors who say the company has lost its marketing groove. Recent numbers from the audience polling firm Ace Metrix suggest Apple’s smartphone ads have not been as well received by audiences as those of its chief competitor, Samsung, whose Galaxy Gear smart watch ads scored big by touting the product’s futuristic features.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.