Apple Fires The Guy Who Was Running Apple Maps

Apple has fired Richard Williamson, the manager in charge of Apple Maps, Adam Satariano at Bloomberg reports.Eddy Cue, who took over control of Maps earlier this month decided to let Williamson go, says Bloomberg.



Apple doesn’t have a replacement immediately ready to go.

Apple’s Maps have been panned from day one. They don’t have transit directions, they mislabel locations, and are generally buggy.

Cue has been seeking advice from outside companies like TomTom to figure out how to fix its flawed maps, says Satariano.

This is the second Apple executive (that we know about) to lose his job over Apple Maps this month. Scott Forstall, who had been running iOS, was forced out of the company. Part of the reason he was booted was that he refused to sign his name to an apology for Apple’s buggy maps.

Williamson has been working on iOS since 2005, according to his LinkedIn profile. It looks like he got a promotion to oversee platform services earlier this year.

