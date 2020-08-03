A raging wildfire in Southern California has burned over 10,000 acres and prompted thousands to evacuate

David McNew / Stringer / Getty Images Thousands of local residents have been ordered to evacuate as the fire scores 15,000 acres in Southern California.

Over 7,000 people have been ordered to evacuate over 2,000 residences as a wildfire dubbed the “Apple Fire” in California sets over 15,000 acres on fire, according to The Desert Sun and Riverside County Fire Department.

Local authorities first reported the Apple Fire on Friday evening.

Firefighters are fighting the fire in extremely hot weather. The National Weather Service reported a projected high of 99 degrees Fahrenheit in the region today.

The San Bernardino Sun reported that when the fire was first reported on Friday, witnesses said a man appeared to set ablaze Apple Tree Lane. Riverside County Fire Department Captain Herrera told the outlet that he could not confirm the information.

The “Apple Fire” expanded its territory on Saturday. By the end of the day, Riverside Fire Department said that the fire reached 12,000 acres and remained 0% contained.

JOSH EDELSON / Contributor/ Getty Images A firefighter walks to his truck as thousands of acres burn in Cherry Valley, Riverside County on Saturday afternoon.

Throughout the day, authorities ordered around 7,800 local residents to evacuate from 2,600 residences, according to The Desert Sun.

JOSH EDELSON / Contributor/Getty Images The 747 Supertanker drops retardant over the fire on Saturday.

As of early Sunday, the Riverside Fire Department said that the fire is now at 15,000 acres and remains uncontained.

JOSH EDELSON / Contributor/ Getty Images Firefighters battle wildfires in Southern California on Saturday.

Firefighters are contending with the fire as the National Weather Service reports Riverside County to reach a high temperature near 99 degrees Fahrenheit today.

JOSH EDELSON / Contributor / Getty Images Firefighters in Riverside County in Southern California.

