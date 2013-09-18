Apple Delivered A Game-Changing Innovation With The iPhone 5S And The Reviewers Are Freaking Out Over It

Jay Yarow
Iphone 5s sapphire home buttonApple

The fingerprint scanner Apple built into the iPhone 5S is a smash hit with reviewers.

It’s getting nearly universal acclaim. Walt Mossberg of the Wall Street Journal calls it a game changer.

It sounds like a major innovation that is going to completely change how we interact with our phones. Swiping to unlock is going to be a thing of the past.

Here’s a sample of the reactions:

David Pogue at NYT: “It’s nothing like the balky, infuriating fingerprint-reader efforts of earlier mobile phones. It’s genuinely awesome; the haters can go jump off a pier.”

Walt Mossberg at WSJ: “After using Touch ID, I found it annoying to go back to typing in passcodes on my older iPhone.”

John Gruber of Daring Fireball: “Touch ID is way faster than ‘fast enough’. I’d call it ‘I can’t believe it works this quickly’ fast. It’s also very accurate — only a handful of times over the past week have I had to try a second time, and each of those times, I hadn’t really squared up my finger with the sensor.”

Jim Dalrymple of Loop Insight: “The fingerprint sensor solved a problem and makes my handling of the iPhone more efficient. That’s what a feature should do.”

Myriam Joire, Engadget: “And it is indeed fast: the scanner was able to pick up all of our fingers in fractions of a second and from any angle. It’s so natural, in fact, that we almost forgot that passwords and unlock screens even existed on the 5s; on countless occasions we tried to unlock the iPhone 5 and 5c with the scanner before realising that we had to use the “old-fashioned” slide-to-unlock method.”

Scott Stein, CNET: “A few previous smartphones have added fingerprint sensors before, like the Motorola Atrix, but those were more awkward bars that needed finger-swiping. The Touch ID-enabled home button feels invisible; it works with a tap, can recognise your finger from many angles, and feels like it has less of a fail rate than fingerprint sensors I’ve used on laptops. It’s impressive tech. It worked on all my fingers, and even my toe (I was curious).”

