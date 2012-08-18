Apple Finally Stopped Gaming App Store Search Results For Third-Party Podcast Apps

Photo: iTunes

We previously reported that Apple appeared to be gaming App Store search results in order to make it harder to find third-party podcast apps.Until now, a search for “podcasts” in the app store would only bring up Apple’s own Podcasts app.



Now The Verge reports that a search for “podcasts” is once again displaying third-party apps, reminding you that there are many, many alternatives to Apple’s own podcasting app.

We tested it for ourselves, and it does appear that all podcasting apps appear in the App Store search now.

Click here to see the best alternative podcasting apps >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.