Apple Files Patent For Hot Potato Clone

Apple filed a patent application for a mobile social networking service called iGroups that sounds an awful lot like Hot Potato, Patently Apple reports.



Like Hot Potato, iGroups helps its users “stay in communication with each other as a group to share information or reactions to live events as they’re occurring.”

The patent application is no guarantee that iGroups will ever become a product or launch publicly, of course, but this is already the fourth social network patent Apple has filed in 2010.

So maybe there’s actually something here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.