Future Apple Gadgets Could Be Made Entirely Of Glass

Photo: Dominique Leca, Sparrow

Apple made a huge leap forward in design when it introduced the all glass and metal iPhone 4 in 2010.Now, thanks to a new patent application, it appears Apple is thinking about making future mobile devices entirely out of glass.



The patent filing was dug up by Engadget. It details a new process for bonding glass together on a mobile device, allowing radio waves to easily flow through. The glass enclosure will also make mobile devices water resistant.

Keep in mind this is just a patent filing, so it could be a long time before we see Apple make such a device, if they do at all.

