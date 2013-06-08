Apple Files Patent For Tech That Would Let You Pay For Anything With Your Mobile Device

Apple filed a patent application for technology that lets users make payments with mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets.



(Thanks to Peter Kafka for tweeting the application.)

You can read the whole thing here, but it’s really wonky and boring.

All you need to know is this: Apple would like to patent the technology that lets you pay for stuff by tapping your phone to a special pad. It also explains that offers and discounts can be tied into the product and automatically redeemed when you purchase something.

It’s long been rumoured that Apple would like to enable mobile payments on the iPhone. In fact, the rumour crops up almost every year before a new iPhone release. And every year that rumour proves to be false.

Also worth noting: a patent application doesn’t mean such a feature is imminent. So please, don’t rush out and tell your friends the next iPhone will have mobile payments. Because it probably won’t.

