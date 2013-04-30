Apple Is Looking For Someone To Lend It Money For 30 Years

Last week when it reported earnings, Apple said it would borrow money for dividends and stock buybacks.



Now it’s fleshing out the details.

In a prospectus just filed with the SEC, the company reveals that it will borrow money for 3, 5, 10, and 30-year durations.

Apple

The other news from the prospectus is that Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank are the underwriters of the offering.

As you can see, amounts and yields are not filled in yet.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.