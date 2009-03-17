Apple Mac, iPod Sales Lousy In February, As Expected

Apple (AAPL) had a rough February, as expected: Mac and iPod sales both fell significantly year-over-year, according to data from research firm NPD Group analysed by Piper Jaffray analyst Gene Munster.



The good news: New iMac, Mac mini, and iPod shuffle releases should boost March sales, helping Apple get near the Street’s March quarter expectations.

Mac unit sales down 16% year-over-year in Feb, according to NPD. (That’s worse than he thought. Last week, he warned they could be down 12% year-over-year.) But including new Macs, Munster assumes 2.0 million to 2.2 million Macs in March quarter, slightly below the Street at 2.2 million. (Down 4% year-over-year.)

iPod unit sales down 16% year-over-year in Feb., according to NPD. Including new iPod shuffle, Munster assumes 9 million to 10 million iPods in March quarter, in line with the Street at 9.5 million. (Down 11% year-over-year.)

So: Nothing alarming here, but business is not great. The March numbers are important. Shares flat today.

