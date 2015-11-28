7 design features the tech industry has copied from Apple over the years

While Apple is sometimes accused of copying features from Android, there are plenty of instances in which other tech companies have released products that at least somewhat resemble Apple’s.
This is especially true when it comes to the iPhone.
Here’s a look at some of the design aspects gadget makers have copied from Apple over the years.
Huawei's new Android phone comes with a pressure sensitivity feature called Force Touch. Apple introduced a similar feature with the same name a year earlier with the Apple Watch.
Huawei's Force Touch allows the screen to detect different levels of pressure. This is similar to what Force Touch does in the Apple Watch and what 3D Touch does in the new iPhone 6S.
Although Samsung has released gold versions of its phones long before 2013, the trend didn't really catch on until Apple added a new gold colour option for the iPhone that year. After Apple unveiled the gold iPhone 5s, Samsung promoted its gold Galaxy S4, HTC released a gold model of the One M7, and a gold version of the LG G2 was spotted online.
Apple's newest iPhones are mostly made of metal, but back in the 2010-2011 time frame the company coated the back of its iPhones in glass. You'll notice this if you look at the iPhone 4 and iPhone 4S. Samsung's latest phones, including the Galaxy S6, Galaxy Note 5, and Galaxy S6 Edge, also feature similar glass back panels.
There are some Android phones that look a lot like the iPhone 6/6S. Lenovo's S90 Sisley, for example, has the same rounded metal edges and overall design as the iPhone 6.
The Gear S2 is unique from most smartwatches in many ways, but the one area where it slightly resembles the Apple Watch is its app icons. The Gear S2's app icons look like small bubbles just like that of the Apple Watch.
Once Apple unveiled the iPad in 2010, other tech companies released slimmer tablets with thinner bezels.
Apple didn't invent the tablet, but it sure did influence its design. A graphic published by MacRumors forum user SockRolid back in 2010 perfectly summed up Apple's impact on the tablet industry, as shown above.
No they didnt? Yes, they did! The iconic "one more thing" slide. Priceless - Xiaomi Mi4 pic.twitter.com/bD9UamXVBl
— Sascha Pallenberg (@sascha_p) July 22, 2014
Apple's late cofounder and CEO Steve Jobs was known for teasing new products with his famous 'one more thing' tagline at the end of his keynotes. Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun recently used the same line when the company unveiled a new fitness band alongside its Mi4 phone last July.
