The FBI may have paid over $1 million to unlock the San Bernardino shooter's iPhone

The director of the FBI suggested that the agency paid a lot of money to have a third party group unlock an iPhone used by the shooter in the San Bernardino attack, after Apple resisted a court order to help them. 

