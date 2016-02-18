People are up in arms about Apple's fight with the FBI

Apple is fighting a court order ordering it to write software to help the FBI unlock an Phone that belonged to one of the San Bernardino shooters.

CEO Tim Cook announced the stance in an open letter on Wednesday that has already raised controversy.

Almost immediately, the issue became a litmus test for how Americans view the complicated worlds of encryption technology and national security.

Turns out, a lot of people think Apple is helping terrorists and are threatening to switch brand loyalty because of it:

@tim_cook you just lost 10 iPhone and Mac users. Switching to droid because you persist to fight the FBI

— Austen Conner (@thatdudeCM) February 17, 2016

Apple, grow up and help the FBI with a dead terrorist’s iphone. You weren’t so smug about security when your celebrity users got hacked.

— Stephen (@Harvest_This) February 17, 2016

Apple’s Tim Cook is on the side of the Islamic terrorist – I’d order full body cavity searches of anyone in possession of an iPhone.

— George Smiley (@364690) February 17, 2016

Deffinately switching to android as soon as i can after apple’s newest update letter ????

— maddy♛ (@maddymariahh) February 17, 2016

On the other hand, Apple users who applaud Cook for his stance on device security and privacy are rallying in support under the hashtag #Istandwithapple. One activist group, Fight For The Future, is organising a pro-Apple rally at Apple Stores next week, too.

In spite of the events leading up to the court ruling, #IStandWithApple. Our country can’t be run by fear. https://t.co/L84W5QB0eI

— Joseph Gruber (@JosephGruber) February 17, 2016

@tim_cook @cue Wonderful response. Privacy should not be given up for the illusion of safety. No exceptions. #iStandWithApple

— Matt Maurer (@mmaurer226) February 17, 2016

Those who’d give up essential Liberty to purchase a little temporary Safety deserve neither Liberty nor Safety B.Franklin #IstandwithApple

— Dana H Shaffer (@DanaHShaffer) February 17, 2016

One group that’s keeping their opinions to themselves? The Silicon Valley elite.

So far, the people who run Apple’s peer companies — giants like Google, Microsoft, and Amazon — have yet to weigh in. But WhatsApp founder Jan Koum, who sold the company he cofounded to Facebook for $19 billion in 2014, supports Apple:

“I have always admired Tim Cook for his stance on privacy and Apple’s efforts to protect user data and couldn’t agree more with everything said in their Customer Letter today. We must not allow this dangerous precedent to be set. Today our freedom and our liberty is at stake,” Koum wrote on Facebook.

