People are up in arms about Apple's fight with the FBI

Kif Leswing

Apple is fighting a court order ordering it to write software to help the FBI unlock an Phone that belonged to one of the San Bernardino shooters.

CEO Tim Cook announced the stance in an open letter on Wednesday that has already raised controversy.

Almost immediately, the issue became a litmus test for how Americans view the complicated worlds of encryption technology and national security.

Turns out, a lot of people think Apple is helping terrorists and are threatening to switch brand loyalty because of it: 

 

 

On the other hand, Apple users who applaud Cook for his stance on device security and privacy are rallying in support under the hashtag #Istandwithapple. One activist group, Fight For The Future, is organising a pro-Apple rally at Apple Stores next week, too.  

 

One group that’s keeping their opinions to themselves? The Silicon Valley elite.

So far, the people who run Apple’s peer companies   — giants like Google, Microsoft, and Amazon — have yet to weigh in. But WhatsApp founder Jan Koum, who sold the company he cofounded to Facebook for $19 billion in 2014, supports Apple:

“I have always admired Tim Cook for his stance on privacy and Apple’s efforts to protect user data and couldn’t agree more with everything said in their Customer Letter today. We must not allow this dangerous precedent to be set. Today our freedom and our liberty is at stake,” Koum wrote on Facebook

 

 

 

