REPORT: Faster, Possibly Cheaper IMacs Are Coming Next Week

Apple The 2014 iMac should look like last year’s model, with a few internal improvements and possibly a new price tag

If you’re considering buying a new desktop computer, you might want to wait a week or two. A new report says Apple will update its iMac computers next week to be faster and possibly a little cheaper.

The report comes from French site MacGeneration (via MacRumors), which cites the same sources that correctly predicted the MacBook Air refresh in April.

Like the new MacBook Airs, Apple will reportedly update the iMacs with Thunderbolt 2 ports and new Intel processors announced in February, boosting the processor speed of each standard configuration by roughly 100 MHz. The chart below, courtesy of MacGeneration, shows the alleged changes for the “Haswell refresh” iMacs in more detail.

MacGeneration This chart shows the alleged changes in the new iMacs, including faster processor speeds and Turbo Boosts.

What the chart doesn’t say, however, is whether or not Apple would drop the price of its newest desktop computers. The MacGeneration report does not state whether or not the new iMacs will be cheaper, but it does point out that Apple dropped the price for its MacBook Air line earlier this year, and would presumably do the same with the iMac.

If the price drop is true, this would fall in line with two reports from the ever-reliable KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, one of the best prognosticators of Apple’s product pipeline, who predicted last year and earlier this year that Apple would release its newest iMacs to be cheaper to stimulate growth in markets.

We have no reason to believe this report is inaccurate, considering how the iMacs will need to be updated at some point this year and Apple’s end-of-year plans are reportedly jam-packed with product announcements.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.