Hey, Apple Fanboys: Samsung Just Called You A Bunch Of 'Sheep'

Steve Kovach

Samsung just launched a teaser video for its next flagship Android phone, the Galaxy S III.

The video has almost no details on the new device, but does heavily imply that anyone who doesn’t choose a Samsung phone are just “sheep.” 

That means you, Apple fans.

Samsung will officially announce the phone at an event in London on May 3. For now, check out the video:

