Hey, Apple Fanboys: Samsung Just Called You A Bunch Of 'Sheep'

Samsung just launched a teaser video for its next flagship Android phone, the Galaxy S III.
The video has almost no details on the new device, but does heavily imply that anyone who doesn’t choose a Samsung phone are just “sheep.”
That means you, Apple fans.
Samsung will officially announce the phone at an event in London on May 3. For now, check out the video:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.