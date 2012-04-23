Hey, Apple Fanboys: Samsung Just Called You A Bunch Of 'Sheep'

Samsung just launched a teaser video for its next flagship Android phone, the Galaxy S III.



The video has almost no details on the new device, but does heavily imply that anyone who doesn’t choose a Samsung phone are just “sheep.”

That means you, Apple fans.

Samsung will officially announce the phone at an event in London on May 3. For now, check out the video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.