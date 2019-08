If you thought Apple had crazy fans, then you haven’t met a sneakerhead. Sneakerheads are rabid collectors and aficionados of rare, limited and exclusive sneakers. Customers — like those at Chicago’s Dream Town Shoes — line up days in advance of releases.

