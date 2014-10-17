13 Apple Fanboys Who Made The Pilgrimage To Steve Jobs' Childhood Home

Few brands inspire such intense devotion as Apple. Product announcements are huge events, with reporters, celebrities and fans tuning in to see what the company plans to do next.

Being an Apple fan also means worshipping Steve Jobs, considered by many to be one of the most innovative entrepreneurs of all time.

In 2013, Jobs’ childhood home in Los Altos, California, was unanimously named a “historic resource” by the Los Altos Historic Commission. Any future renovations to the property will need to be approved by the city.

It was in the garage at 2066 Crist Drive that Steve Wozniak and a young Jobs built the first 50 Apple 1 computers in 1976. They later sold the computers to Paul Terrell’s Byte Shop in Mountain View before moving operations to Cupertino.

For Apple fanboys from all over the world, taking a picture at the house has now become a goal worthy of a trip to Silicon Valley.

