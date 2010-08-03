7 Good Excuses For Apple Fans Distraught Over Android Taking The Lead

Now that Apple is losing in the smartphone war to Google, it’s time for Apple’s fans, derisively called “fanboys” on some parts of the internet, to start spinning reasons that Google’s lead doesn’t matter.



Here are some we’ve heard so far (mostly from our post about Google taking the lead):

It’s Verizon’s fault. Turley Muller: It’s easy to figure out why iPhone was surpassed, Android is available to a much larger market. iPhone is only available on one carrier. What would sales look like if the iPhone were available on all the carriers that sell Android devices?

Google doesn’t make any money, so who cares? Latech: Google is not translating any of the sales success into PROFITABLE $$$! Apple translates everything they make into PROFITABLE $$$!

Apple is still bigger worldwide. Marco: Wait, what about *overall* market share?… think.

You need to factor in ALL iOS devices. jameswales: This comparison is pretty irrelevant. Android and iOS are software platforms, not devices. You should be comparing the number of Android devices that shipped versus the number of iOS devices that shipped (iPhone, iPod Touch and iPad.)

Apple doesn’t care. Tom: Not sure these statistics mean any right now. It’s along game. And I’m not sure Apple cares about this short term. Maybe later on. WIll that be too late? Who knows.

Apple wants to be the best. Tom (again): Does Apple what to be the largest “smartphone” OS or the Best?

Apple wants to be a premium brand. Hunter Brinkley: Apple would rather have 25% market share with consumer perception of it being the luxury brand, rather than being the sales leader. The risk is that slip back to 10% again.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.