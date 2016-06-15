I'm an Apple fan-girl who doesn't like tablets. Here's what I thought of the Samsung Galaxy TabPro S

The only way to do a business trip is with a glass of bubbles of course. Photo: Sarah Kimmorley.

Firstly, I’ll start by saying I am an Apple fan-girl.

Since I received my first iPod Shuffle at the age of 15, almost all of the devices — music players, phones, laptops and computers — that I have bought have been Apple.

Secondly, I don’t like tablets.

I find their keyboard accessories expensive and inefficient. They’re awkward to use, totally unergonomic, and I can’t wrap my head around why people bother with them when a smartphone does the same thing, but can fit in your pocket.

So, when I was asked to try out the new Samsung Galaxy TabPro S (4G model) I had limited expectations.

To put it through the wringer of a day in the life of a journalist, I took the device on a two-day business trip.

It would have to fit in my luggage, be sturdy enough to be constantly opened and closed, and moved around, the battery life would need to last, it must be able to function in varied settings and, finally, the keyboard needed to be able to cop a thrashing when it came time to file copy.

So, with that in mind, here it is. My take on the Samsung Galaxy TabPro S.

Photo: Sarah Kimmorley.

The pros

The size and weight: At just 6.3 millimeters thin and weighing only 693 grams, the slim, lightweight body of the tablet made me nervous at first. Carrying luggage around an airport isn’t the most delicate thing so I was worried it might be too fragile. But the case proved sturdy and durable, which means I was able to keep it in my handbag to access it as I needed with ease and without concern.

The magnetic case and keyboard: While this is usually an expensive extra, a full-sized keyboard comes included with the purchase of the tablet.

In the past I have found magnetic keyboards that also prop up the screen to be flimsy and hard to work off. This one was different. I tested it on a flat surface at work, my knees, while waiting for a plane, and in bed, sending off last minute emails. Never did it budge.

Meanwhile the keyboard was also surprisingly spacious. It didn’t feel as though was I squished or cramped when typing.

The battery life and charging time: Normally I would charge my devices overnight to have full battery supply the next day, and then carry the cables with me to ensure I could top up when I ran out of juice. This was not necessary.

After charging it for around two and a half hours the night before I left for the trip, the battery then lasted a full day and night without needing to pull out the charger once. When travelling around with multiple bags through airport and different venues, the last thing you want to be doing is looking for a plug to charge your device.

The icing on the cake is the multi-port adapter offering HDMI, USB Type A & C alternatives. The best.

The automatic screen brightness adjuster: Now technically this is called AMOLED display, but for someone like me it’s just “the automatic screen brightness adjuster”.

I first noticed this carrying my computer outside to work on the terrace of the place I was staying at. Without having to manually adjust the display to handle the glare of the sun, the tablet naturally adapted to the new environment. Very cool.

Photo: Sarah Kimmorley.

The cons

The mouse pad: While I’m a fan of the keyboard’s overall functionality, the mouse pad is super sensitive, which makes browsing a little annoying for mouse users such as myself. While I look at a website or read an article I tend to keep a finger on the key pad just unconsciously moving it around the page, but because of the highly reactive sensor I found myself clicking through to things I wasn’t meaning to.

Windows software: So the product was good. In fact it surprised me how quickly I adjusted to it. But like every other Apple fanatic out there, swapping from OS X El Capitan to Windows 10 caused a few hiccups.

So, would I buy it for myself? For $1,799 RRP, I’d love to if I could spare the cash.

The Samsung Galaxy TabPro S (4G model) is available now at Samsung Experience stores and Optus, or through Samsung retail partners JB Hi-Fi and Harvey Norman for $1,799.

