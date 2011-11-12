Stocks Are Raging Higher, And Shares Of Apple Are Sick Again

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider
Two days in a row makes a trend.For the second day, stocks are surging and Apple is falling.
At the moment, Apple is only down 0.2%, but compared to the 1.2% rally in the NASDAQ — an index that in itself gets heavily dragged down by Apple — it’s really quite notable.
What’s going on with the stock.
The best theories are here.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.