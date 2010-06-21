Apple: FaceTime Video Calls Won't Use Your Carrier Minutes

Good news: Apple‘s new FaceTime video calls won’t use up your allotment of carrier minutes, even if they’re initiated from within a voice call, an Apple rep tells us.



“The voice call ends as soon as the FaceTime call connects,” Apple tells us. “The FaceTime call is over Wi-Fi so does not use carrier minutes.”

This wasn’t immediately obvious because FaceTime calls can be initiated from within voice calls, and one possibility would have been for Apple to keep the voice call running in the background (but muted to the participants) in case the video chat dropped or someone’s wi-fi signal went out.

But it appears that Apple isn’t going to keep the voice call going as a backup, and that if your FaceTime video call drops, you’ll need to redial the voice call.

Assuming FaceTime calls are reliable enough that they don’t need a backup, this is the right move — Apple will encourage a LOT more video chatting if participants don’t have to worry about using up their calling minutes.

For the next version of FaceTime that works over 3G, Apple and its carrier partners will need to decide how those calls are billed — as minutes toward voice calling, as data toward monthly data caps, or both, or something entirely different.

For now, go nuts with FaceTime, and don’t worry about eating up your voice minutes.

