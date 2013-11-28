Samsung Is A Big Threat To Apple's Dominance In The Enterprise

Editor’s note: On Thursday, Nov. 28, BI Intelligence will not publish the Insights newsletter due to the U.S. Thanksgiving Holiday. Mobile Insights is a daily newsletter from BI Intelligence delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers. Sign up for a free trial of BI Intelligence today.

Android is open source and that puts devices that run on the operating system at a considerable disadvantage in the security-sensitive enterprise space. Letting a decentralized group of developers change the platform to suit their needs naturally increases the risk of security flaws.

Apple’s “walled-garden” approach to iOS, which privileges tight control, decreases the probability that someone will create an accidental flaw in the system.

Things may be changing, according to CIO. Devices produced by Samsung now account for over 60% of Android devices.The large number of people who use Samsung’s devices means that the company’s devices will be increasingly better understood by developers and thereby less prone to flaws.

Samsung also recently developed and released a new security feature, Knox, for a number of its devices. Knox uses two operating systems to partition certain functions of a user’s phone. The result is that companies can more easily secure things that they would like to keep private like emails and dropbox folders, while at the same time allowing employees to use their devices seamlessly for work and personal functions. (CIO)

In other news…

Google invites developers to purchase Google Glass. (Endgadget)

The Xbox One is priced at $US499 and costs $US471 to build — not too much room for profit. (AllThingsD)

The improved Apple App Store corrects “fat finger” misspellings when mobile users search for apps. (TechCrunch)

The new Nokia Lumia 525 will go on sale on on December 14 for $US199. (The Next Web)

Fisku just published new index data on app store competitiveness as well as the cost of acquiring a loyal app user for the month of October. (Fisku)

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is coming to iOS, Android, Amazon Kindle, and Windows Mobile devices in December. (Rockstar Games)

Apple has a patent for a refocusable camera. (Apple Insider)

The global mobile wallet market is estimated to reach $US5.25 trillion by 2020. (Allied Market Research)

Apple stores are responsible for 11% of retail phone sales in the U.S. (AllThingsD)

Despite a poor economy, business-to-consumer e-commerce is estimated to rise 18% in Italy in 2013. (eMarketer)

