Apple, Facebook, And Google Go To War

For more than a year, we’ve been closely tracking Apple’s growing war with Google.



But there’s a new battle front to watch, now: Facebook, which continues to grow like crazy, is quickly becoming a threat to everyone.

These three companies are the new titans of Silicon Valley, and watching them duke it out is going to be the greatest show in tech for years to come.

Apple and Google probably spend more time thinking about each other — and now Facebook — than they think about long-time foe Microsoft, which is in decline.

The latest moves from all the companies revolve around social networking and mobile technology.

Facebook is working on mobile phone software that could potentially threaten Apple and Google. (Though if Facebook is using Google’s Android as the basis for its software, it could also theoretically benefit Google.)

Apple is working on social networking services without Facebook’s help.

And everyone is working on search.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.