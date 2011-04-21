Apple planned to deeply integrate Facebook into iOS, letting you for example share your photos on Facebook more easily, 9to5Mac says after examining the white iPhone leak.



They also looked at Apple’s iOS software development kit–the set of tools iOS app makers use to build their apps–and saw evidence that Facebook uploading was supposed to be baked into Photos and Videos among other things.

We know Apple has tried to work with Facebook in integrating it closely, for example in Ping, and Steve Jobs has said that Facebook demanded too onerous terms, although without getting into any detail, which is frustrating.

Both Steve Jobs and Mark Zuckerberg can be incredibly demanding when it comes to their product, and it’s what makes them successful. It shouldn’t be surprising that it’s hard for them to work together.

