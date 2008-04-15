Apple Eyeing Financial District For Next NYC Store?

Apple (AAPL) is eyeing the Financial District for its newest NYC retail store, a tipster tells Racked.

The new scoop is that Apple is moving into 15 Broad or 23 Wall. Not sure which store is going where, but Apple and Barney’s are going into those 2 spots. Also, notice on page 147 in yesterday’s Real Deal under Buys, that the commercial retail space at 15 Broad has been sold for $18.62 million and they are keeping the buyer’s name anonymous?

No confirmation, of course, but here are photos of the two sites supposedly under consideration: 23 Wall St. and 15 Broad St. Photos from TrespassersWill via Racked.

