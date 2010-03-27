Apple Executives Sell 1 Million Shares Of Stock

Tim Cook, Apple COO

Photo: Associated Press

Apple’s top executives sold just over 1 million shares of stock on Wednesday and Thursday, according to SEC filings issued last night.The filings reveal seven executives sold shares for either $229.37 or 230.70. Good timing! After hitting intraday highs yesterday, Apple’s stock closed at $226.65.



Philip Elmer-DeWitt added it all up:

Tim Cook, COO, sold 300,000 shares for $68 million. Philip notes $32 million was set aside for taxes.

Peter Oppenheimer, CFO, sold 200,000 shares for $45.98 million.

Ron Johnson, SVP, sold 200,000 shares for $45.95 million.

Phil Schiller, SVP, sold 150,000 shares for $34.47 million.

These last three sold small amounts to cover a tax burden, says Philip:

Robert Mansfield, SVP, sold 34,575 for $7.9 million.

Scott Forstall, SVP, sold 34,575 for $7.9 million.

Bertrand Serlet, SVP, sold 69,585 for $16 million.

