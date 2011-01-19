Meet The Apple Execs Running The Shop While Steve Jobs Is Out

Steve Jobs is on a temporary leave from Apple as he deals with some undisclosed health issues.



While the news has knocked the company’s stock down 3%, it could be worse.

There’s never been a CEO as interwoven with a brand as Steve Jobs is with Apple.

But, Apple is more than just Steve Jobs. It’s filled with talented executives that keep the company moving one step ahead of its rivals.

So who are the executives that keep Apple in good shape? Read on to find out …

